Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Thama To Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat And More

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood prepares for another major seasonal box office fight. Following the 2024 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again duel, this year promises another exciting battle for audience interest.

In 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will face off, with both films premiering on October 21, barely a day after the traditional Diwali festivities.

Thama: Ayushmann and Rashmika's Bloody Love Story

Thama, produced by Maddock Films, is the fifth film in the studio's successful horror-comedy franchise. The film, billed as a "bloody love story," stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik.

Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously directed Munjya, promises to be a combination of romance, supernatural thrills, and unique comedy. Nawazuddin would purportedly portray the adversary in this gloomy fantasy universe.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane's emotional love tale.

On the same day, Harshvardhan Rane returns with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a powerful love drama starring Sonam Bajwa. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, will delve into obsessive love and emotional intensity, two areas in which Rane already excelled in Sanam Teri Kasam.

With the surprising success of Saiyaara earlier this year, fans have renewed their passion for strong romance, making Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat a must-see film.

Mahayoddha Rama introduces epic tournament.

Mahayoddha Rama, a 3D animated film, will be released on October 17, a few days before Diwali. Following the success of Mahavatar Narasimha, this mythological film has generated a lot of hype.

The voice cast features Kunal Kapoor as Lord Rama, Jimmy Shergill as Lakshmana, Mouni Roy as Sita, Mukesh Rishi as Hanuman, and Gulshan Grover as Ravana. The film promises an immersive rendition of the Ramayana using cutting-edge animation.

Tamil movie joins the Diwali program.

Diwali 2025 will not be limited to Hindi releases. Tamil filmmakers are also releasing important films this Christmas season:

Dude (October 17) stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and R Sarathkumar.

Diesel (October 17) features Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, and Vinay Rai. Love Insurance Kompany (October 17) is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty. Bison: Kaalamaadan (October 17): Directed by Mari Selvaraj, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran.

The key question is: who will win Diwali 2025?

Diwali 2025 will be one of the largest box office weekends of the year, thanks to Thama's supernatural thrills, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's passionate romance, and Mahayoddha Rama's legendary grandeur.

All eyes will be on which picture tops the charts, but one thing is certain: moviegoers throughout India are ready for a cinematic treat.