Who Is Malti Chahar? 'Mystery Girl' Who Calls MS Dhoni 'Sweetheart' Enters Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant
Her arrival sparked gossip inside the house. Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri discussed her looks. Tanya said she didn't find Malti impressive. Neelam advised Tanya not to befriend Malti, and Tanya agreed.Also Read | Awez Darbar says he will never work with Amaal Mallik again
Later, both suspected Malti's closeness with Nehal Chudasama. Farrhana Bhatt claimed they had already known each other.So, who is Malti Chahar?
Malti Chahar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister. The Indian pacer appeared on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode to cheer for his sister on Bigg Boss 19. Her father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, served in the Indian Air Force.
In IPL, Deepak played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) for 7 years. In the IPL 2025 season, the Mumbai Indians picked him for 9.25 crore.Who is Malti Chahar?
Malti Chahar first gained popularity during IPL 2018 when she was spotted cheering for the CSK. Her smile caught everyone's attention on TV. She was known as the“mystery girl” cheering for the CSK. Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, lifted the IPL trophy that year.
In March 2018, ahead of IPL 2018, Malti posted a photo on Instagram. It was her first photo with Dhoni.Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Who's getting evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar and how to cast vote?
“Finally I met the Captain Cool... MS Dhoni.... and he is so damn cool...an awesome person... and a sweetheart....” she wrote.
She also posted a photo featuring Mahi, Deepak and her. While Deepak no longer plays for the CSK, Malti continues to be a fan of MS Dhoni . On MS Dhoni's birthday last year, she reposted that photo and wrote,“Happy birthday, Mahi. Pic is old but gold.”Also Read | Pakistan captain wants to emulate Dhoni at WC; 'the way he backs his players'
Born on November 15 in Agra, the 35-year-old studied software engineering in Lucknow. She took part in beauty pageants, winning Miss India Earth 2009.
Malti has acted in films like Manicure, Genius and Ishq Pashmina. She is also a director, painter and a travel enthusiast. Her Instagram posts are filled with travel photos. According to media reports, Malti Chahar's net worth is estimated to be around ₹3 crore.
