Kaivalya Vohra, With A Net Worth Of ₹4,480 Crore, Is A Gen Z Among India's Richest. Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 confirms the continued dominance of older generations among the nation's wealthiest, despite India's predominantly young population. A significant two-thirds of the list, which requires a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore as calculated up to September 22, 2025, comprises individuals born between 1928 and 1964. The accompanying analysis notes that“The age-based generational analysis reveals a clear dominance of older cohorts in India's ultra-wealthy landscape.”

Who are Gen Z?

Gen Z, or Generation Z , refers to the group of people born approximately between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, typically from 1997 to 2012. The term "Gen Z" has recently become linked to political disruption, particularly following the revolt in Nepal and the more recent protests in Ladakh.

Which generations lead the ranks?

The Baby Boomer category (born 1946–64) forms the largest bloc, accounting for a dominant 54.6% of the list members. They are followed by Generation X (1965–1980) at 28.1%.

The Silent Generation (1928–45) maintains a considerable presence at 10.8%. In contrast, younger generations make up a small fraction: Millennials (1981–1996) stand at just over 6%, and Gen Z (born in or after 1997) accounts for a meagre 0.3% of the 1,687 people featured.

The list analysts, however, view the combined 7% presence of Millennials and Gen Z as an "early emergence of a new wave of young wealth creators," suggesting a shift in future trends.

The youngest individual on the 2025 list is 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the quick commerce and delivery platform Zepto. His co-founder, Aadit Palicha (23 years old), is listed as the second youngest entrant.

Who is Kaivalya Vohra?

Quick commerce app Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has been named the youngest person on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. The 21-year-old has a net worth of around ₹4,480 crore and has appeared on the Hurun list for the fourth time.

Vohra first appeared on the Hurun India Rich List in 2022 at the age of 19. He is a Stanford University dropout from the computer science program, leaving at 18. Along with his friend Aadit Palicha-who is also among the top names on the Hurun India List-Vohra founded Zepto.

Initially, they had named it Kiranakart, an online grocery delivery platform promising groceries within 45 minutes. Later, they expanded Kiranakart into Zepto, an extension of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited.

Apart from this, Vohra has also featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list.

How does generational wealth factor in?

The data underscores that generational wealth continues to dominate the upper echelons of the rich list.

Second-generation entrepreneurs constitute a significant group of 373 on the list, led by the Ambani family under Mukesh Ambani. The third generation follows with 88 entrants, with the Bajaj family, represented by Niraj Bajaj, holding the title of the wealthiest among this cohort.

Smaller but notable representations come from the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations. The Birla family, with Kumar Mangalam Birla (58) at the helm, leads the fourth generation. The Wadia family, under 81-year-old Nusli Wadia, heads the fifth generation, while the Govind Gadgil family, led by Govind Gadgil (66), represents the sixth generation of wealth creators.