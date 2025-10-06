MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information - inside informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 October 2025 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron receives Brazilian antitrust clearance for Purifarma and Injeplast acquisitions

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces that the Brazilian competition authority, CADE, has granted clearance for the previously announced acquisitions of Purifarma and Injeplast in Brazil.

The clearances represent an important step forward in executing Fagron's disciplined M&A strategy in Latin America. The transactions will broaden Fagron's portfolio and capabilities in Brazil, supporting the Group's ambition to build a scalable, high-quality platform aligned with its long-term growth objectives.

Purifarma operates a highly concentrated Essentials portfolio at very large volumes, presenting significant potential to improve profitability within 18 months post-closing through enhanced product portfolio and brands expansion, as well as increased operational leverage and procurement savings. In addition, the scale-up is expected to generate procurement benefits not only across Latin America but throughout our entire global footprint.

Injeplast will further strengthen Fagron's vertical integration by producing high-quality packaging solutions and efficient manufacturing processes, supporting our Essentials strategy by broadening our product portfolio and customer base in Latin America as well as other regions.

Completion of the acquisitions remains subject to customary closing conditions and completion of certain local corporate and contractual formalities.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, commented :

“CADE's approvals allow us to progress towards closing Purifarma and Injeplast. These acquisitions strengthen our leadership position in Brazil and complement our strategy to combine targeted M&A with operational excellence while maintain financial discipline.”

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV's head office is located in Rotterdam.

