Scroll And Absorption Chillers Market To Reach US $12.47 Billion By 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Scroll And Absorption Chillers Market?

The market size of scroll and absorption chillers has markedly expanded recently. It is projected to escalate from $8.69 billion in 2024 to about $9.37 billion in 2025, portraying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historical growth trend can be traced back to factors such as heightened demand for energy-saving cooling systems, the surge in commercial building construction, an escalated adoption rate of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in the residential areas, increased understanding of environment-friendly refrigerants and an upward trend in industrial applications needing process cooling.

The market for scroll and absorption chillers is anticipated to see robust expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating it will reach a value of $12.47 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, stricter government regulations regarding energy usage, growing investments in environmentally-friendly construction projects, escalating demand for district cooling systems, and a heightened requirement for compact and noiseless cooling solutions. Several emergent trends to watch in this period encompass advancements in technologies that use low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, tech-infused smart monitoring systems, the creation of hybrid cooling systems, innovative modular chiller designs, and progressive development in the efficiency of scroll compressors.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Scroll And Absorption Chillers Global Market Growth?

The growth of the scroll and absorption chillers market is anticipated to be fueled by the burgeoning construction sector. The said sector primarily concentrates on constructing, repairing, and preserving structures and infrastructures through systematic planning, design, and execution. A surge in urbanization has led to an upswing in this industry as more people move to cities, increase the population density, and consequently, the demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects to accommodate burgeoning urban communities. Scroll and absorption chillers are beneficial to the construction industry as they provide dependable and energy-efficient cooling to large buildings, enabling comfortable indoor spaces and lowering total energy use in contemporary developments. Specifically, in August 2025, the Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, estimated the seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending at $514.3 billion in June, a 0.1% (±1.6%) increase from the revised May estimate of $513.7 billion. Hence, the thriving construction industry is propelling the growth of the scroll and absorption chillers market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Scroll And Absorption Chillers Market?

Major players in the Scroll And Absorption Chillers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Midea Group Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Voltas Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Scroll And Absorption Chillers Market?

Prominent firms in the scroll and absorption chillers industry are concentrating their efforts on innovative methods such as hydronic free cooling to boost energy efficiency and sustainability. This cooling technique is energy-effective, utilizing a mix of water-glycol that circulates through an extra coil or multi-row coil to cool process fluid by exchanging heat with outdoor air during periods of low ambient temperature. For example, in February 2023, Daikin, a Japanese air conditioning company, introduced the second iteration of R32 cooling-only chillers, expanding its low GWP scroll range to 1010 kW, providing highly effective, low-carbon options for process, industrial, and comfort cooling needs. This revolutionary scroll and absorption chiller system is equipped with cutting-edge compressor technology, environmentally friendly refrigerants, and integrated free cooling, thereby guaranteeing superior energy efficiency and dependable cooling performance in a variety of industrial and commercial contexts. Featuring advanced scroll compressor technology, the second generation R32 cooling-only chillers are exceedingly versatile, offering highly efficient cooling solutions for varied applications while minimizing environmental damage.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Scroll And Absorption Chillers Market Report?

The scroll and absorption chillers market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Steam Absorption Chillers, Hot Water Absorption Chillers, Direct Fired Absorption Chillers

2) By Energy Source: Direct-Fired, Steam-Fired, Hot Water-Fired, Exhaust Or Waste Heat Recovery

3) By Cooling Capacity: <100 kilowatt (KW), 100–500 kilowatt (KW), 501–1,000 kilowatt (KW), >1,000 kilowatt (KW)

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, District Cooling Plants, Data Centers, Government And Institutional Facilities

5) By End User: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractors And Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Firms, Facility Management Companies, Industrial Process Operators, Energy Service' Companies (ESCOs), Real Estate Developers

Subsegments:

1) By Steam Absorption Chillers: Single-Effect, Double-Effect, Triple-Effect, Multi-Effect

2) By Hot Water Absorption Chillers: Single-Effect, Double-Effect, Low-Temperature Type

3) By Direct Fired Absorption Chillers: Single-Effect, Double-Effect, High-Efficiency Type

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Scroll And Absorption Chillers Industry?

In the Scroll and Absorption Chillers Global Market Report 2025, North America comes out as the leading region for the year 2024. The projected growth status remains focused on this area. The report incorporates several regions for its coverage, which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

