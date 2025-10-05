How UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight Brings Relief Amid War, Earthquakes Globally

From the chaos of evacuations in Afghanistan to the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey and the war-torn streets of Gaza, UAE humanitarian teams have reached where few dared to go and delivered aid - and hope - to those in desperate need.

Under the banner“AlFaris AlShahim” (Operation Chivalrous Knight), the UAE has led one of its most extensive global relief efforts - a mission that has stretched across three phases since 2021, testing courage, coordination, and compassion in some of the world's most challenging environments.

Recommended For You New Dubai bridge cuts travel time to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to 1

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 17 UAE government and charitable entities have worked side by side under the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defense, managing crises that combined extreme weather, insecurity, and public health risks. A dedicated operations center operates around the clock with ministries, international organizations, and NGOs, ensuring that relief convoys, evacuations, and medical aid continue even under the harshest conditions. According to Mohammed AlShareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the integrated coordination ensures that aid and support are delivered according to priority needs.

Phase 1: Afghanistan (August 2021)

The first mission unfolded amid the turmoil of Afghanistan's evacuation crisis. In August 2021, the Taliban took control of Kabul after the withdrawal of US forces, leading to the collapse of the previous government and widespread chaos across the country, which worsened living conditions and increased people's suffering.

AlShareef explained that the greatest challenge was the airport, which was highly insecure, with aircraft landings and take-offs conducted under extremely hazardous conditions.“But thanks to coordination and organized work, we overcame this obstacle,” he said. Despite the danger, UAE teams evacuated civilians and delivered urgent humanitarian supplies, proving early on that the mission was built to persevere in chaos.

Phase 2: Turkey and Syria (February 2023)

After a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, Emirati relief teams faced a different set of challenges. AlShareef noted that extreme weather was a major obstacle, with temperatures dropping below zero and hindering field teams, while security conditions and disease outbreaks added further risks. Even so, the UAE rescued 36 people from under the rubble, built two field hospitals in Turkey, provided housing for over 11,000 displaced people in Syria, and maintained relief operations for nearly six months. All personnel received necessary vaccinations and medical clearances before deployment to protect against infectious diseases.

Phase 3: Gaza (November 2023-present)

The ongoing third phase has been described as the most difficult, taking place in an active conflict zone in Gaza. AlShareef said that the operation occurred in an area experiencing military actions and open warfare, making it highly dangerous, but through cooperation and precautionary measures, the mission has been sustained for over two years. UAE relief teams have continued to deliver food, medical supplies, and emergency care to civilians trapped in the conflict, reaching them by air, land, and sea .

Volunteers and community effort

Volunteers have been central to every operation. At one stage of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, more than 120 volunteers from 23 countries participated, including doctors and specialists selected for critical field roles, AlShareef said. Emirati charitable organizations have also supported the missions by packing clothing for children, organizing seasonal aid campaigns, and helping ensure that assistance reaches families quickly and efficiently.

Behind each mission lies the UAE's enduring humanitarian spirit, inspired by the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and carried forward under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Through wars, disasters, and disease, Operation Chivalrous Knight has shown that the UAE's compassion knows no borders.