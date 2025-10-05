403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hoa Sen Home Vietnam Seeks Global Partners At The 138Th Canton Fair The World's Largest Multi-Industry Trade Exhibition
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - With a network of more than 131 supermarkets and 269 stores across Vietnam, Hoa Sen Home is participating in the 138th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, aiming to seek long-term manufacturing and trading partners in the fields of construction materials, home decoration, house repair, construction tools, household appliances, furniture, and more.
In the context of rising demand for housing and living spaces in Vietnam, the domestic construction materials and interior decoration industry are experiencing strong growth. Catching this trend, Hoa Sen Home promotes its international cooperation strategy to diversify supply sources, take control of product quality, and enhance the position of Vietnamese brands. Participation in the 138th Canton Fair is an important step to realize this strategy.
Hoa Sen Home is the Building Materials & Furniture Supermarket System under Hoa Sen Group – one of the leading enterprises in Vietnam's construction materials industry. Launched in 2021, the system has achieved remarkable growth after 4 years, now owning more than 131 supermarkets and 269 stores, and continues to expand.
It is also the first and only construction materials & furniture supermarket chain in Vietnam operating under the "One-stop shop" model – one destination for all construction and interior decoration needs. At each point of sale, the system offers over 10,000 diverse product codes, from steel sheets, tiles, sanitary ware, kitchen equipment, furniture, construction tools, electrical devices to paints and chemicals. Customers can find all necessary materials and equipments for their projects at one single place while enjoying a modern, synchronized, and convenient shopping experience.
With transparent sales policies and its commitment to Right Standards – Right Quality – Valid Invoice – Warranty Guaranteed , Hoa Sen Home is recognized by Vietnamese consumers as a distribution system that brings maximum peace of mind to homeowners, investors, and contractors in a volatile market. In addition, the system possesses strong distribution capacity, a solid financial foundation, and a nationwide logistics network, creating major advantages to expand cooperation to Southeast Asia in the future.
Through the 138th Canton Fair – the world's largest multi-industry trade fair – Hoa Sen Home seeks to strengthen connections with reputable manufacturers worldwide to further develop its product portfolio. Priority partner categories include:
Hoa Sen Home Contact Information
Direct Contacts
Mr. Dong Quang Nhat (Nathan Dong)
R&D Director, Chief Representative of Guangzhou Office
R&D Deputy Director
In the context of rising demand for housing and living spaces in Vietnam, the domestic construction materials and interior decoration industry are experiencing strong growth. Catching this trend, Hoa Sen Home promotes its international cooperation strategy to diversify supply sources, take control of product quality, and enhance the position of Vietnamese brands. Participation in the 138th Canton Fair is an important step to realize this strategy.
Hoa Sen Home is the Building Materials & Furniture Supermarket System under Hoa Sen Group – one of the leading enterprises in Vietnam's construction materials industry. Launched in 2021, the system has achieved remarkable growth after 4 years, now owning more than 131 supermarkets and 269 stores, and continues to expand.
It is also the first and only construction materials & furniture supermarket chain in Vietnam operating under the "One-stop shop" model – one destination for all construction and interior decoration needs. At each point of sale, the system offers over 10,000 diverse product codes, from steel sheets, tiles, sanitary ware, kitchen equipment, furniture, construction tools, electrical devices to paints and chemicals. Customers can find all necessary materials and equipments for their projects at one single place while enjoying a modern, synchronized, and convenient shopping experience.
With transparent sales policies and its commitment to Right Standards – Right Quality – Valid Invoice – Warranty Guaranteed , Hoa Sen Home is recognized by Vietnamese consumers as a distribution system that brings maximum peace of mind to homeowners, investors, and contractors in a volatile market. In addition, the system possesses strong distribution capacity, a solid financial foundation, and a nationwide logistics network, creating major advantages to expand cooperation to Southeast Asia in the future.
Through the 138th Canton Fair – the world's largest multi-industry trade fair – Hoa Sen Home seeks to strengthen connections with reputable manufacturers worldwide to further develop its product portfolio. Priority partner categories include:
-
Tile products;
-
Bathroom equipment and accessories;
-
Kitchen and kitchen-related items;
-
Lighting equipment: household lighting, decorative lamps, solar lamps, flashlights;
-
Electrical equipment: switches, sockets, breakers, extension sockets, mosquito swatters;
-
Paints and chemicals: spray paints, decorative paints, epoxy adhesives, PU adhesives, silicone, waterproofing;
-
Contractor supplies: cutting and grinding wheels, welding rods, welding wires, screws, protective gear;
-
Hand tools, aluminum ladders;
-
Power tools;
-
Garden products;
-
Construction materials: fiber cement boards, solar water heaters, water tanks, decorative panels, etc.;
-
Aluminum profiles, steel fences;
-
Doors and accessories: WPC doors, PVC doors, mechanical locks, smart locks, etc.
Hoa Sen Home Contact Information
-
🌐
Website:
📱
Douyin:
📘
F acebook:
Direct Contacts
Mr. Dong Quang Nhat (Nathan Dong)
R&D Director, Chief Representative of Guangzhou Office
-
📞
Phone (Vietnam): 0869 5566 52
📞
Phone (China): 199 25755 462
✉️
Email: ...
R&D Deputy Director
-
📞
Phone (Vietnam): 0962 951 110
📞
Phone (China): 188 1222 05425
✉️
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment