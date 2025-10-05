Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Honours Long-Serving Teachers


2025-10-05 11:01:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, attended the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's observance of World Teachers' Day 2025.
The celebration, held at the ministry's headquarters in Al Qatifiyah, honoured teachers for their dedication in shaping generations. During the ceremony, HE Sheikh Mohammed honoured 60 teachers in recognition of their long-standing dedication, professionalism, and commitment to shaping future generations throughout careers that spanned more than 25 years.
HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater was in attendance, along with several senior officials, educational leaders, and the honoured teachers.

