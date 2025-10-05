Re: VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge - 1 Lane Closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
WILLISTON STATE POLICE
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The roadway is cleared of hazards and debris in the area of VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge!
Please drive carefully.
Sent: Sunday, October 5, 2025 8:19 PM
Subject: VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge - 1 Lane Closed
One lane of traffic in the area of VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge will be closed temporarily due to a crash that is currently being cleared.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
