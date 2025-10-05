403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ELFIGO Mobility Calls For Mobility Scooters To Be Regulated As Medical Devices In Singapore
EINPresswire/ -- In an open letter published on its website, ELFIGO Mobility calls on the Singapore Government to regulate mobility scooters as medical devices. Key points:
- Mobility scooters are already regulated as medical devices in many developed countries, including the US and Europe.
- Under Health Sciences Authority (HSA) guidance, any product intended to alleviate or compensate for an injury is a medical device.
- The Government has stated that PMAs should be used only by people with certified medical needs or walking disabilities; by that definition, mobility scooters qualify as medical devices.
- If gazetted as Class A medical devices, local sellers would require an Importer’s Licence from HSA, easing enforcement of local suppliers.
- Singapore Customs would have clearer authority to refuse clearance and detain unlicensed shipments from overseas sellers, supporting Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules coming into effect in 2026.
“As this involves multiple agencies, namely LTA, HSA and Singapore Customs, I hope a multi-agency task force will be formed to study this proposal,”
— Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.
ELFIGO Mobility (formerly Falcon Mobility) is Singapore's leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The company was recently ranked by Statista and The Straits Times as one of Singapore's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2025.
- Mobility scooters are already regulated as medical devices in many developed countries, including the US and Europe.
- Under Health Sciences Authority (HSA) guidance, any product intended to alleviate or compensate for an injury is a medical device.
- The Government has stated that PMAs should be used only by people with certified medical needs or walking disabilities; by that definition, mobility scooters qualify as medical devices.
- If gazetted as Class A medical devices, local sellers would require an Importer’s Licence from HSA, easing enforcement of local suppliers.
- Singapore Customs would have clearer authority to refuse clearance and detain unlicensed shipments from overseas sellers, supporting Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules coming into effect in 2026.
“As this involves multiple agencies, namely LTA, HSA and Singapore Customs, I hope a multi-agency task force will be formed to study this proposal,”
— Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.
ELFIGO Mobility (formerly Falcon Mobility) is Singapore's leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The company was recently ranked by Statista and The Straits Times as one of Singapore's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment