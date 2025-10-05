403
Dubai Opens Nominations For Arab Media Award 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Dubai, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award in Dubai announced the opening of nominations for the upcoming edition of the award, which includes its two main categories: the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award.
In a statement on Sunday, the Secretariat represented by the Dubai Press Club said that nominations are open to individuals and media organizations across the Arab world through the official website: []. Submitted entries will be reviewed and evaluated according to rigorous judging criteria.
Launched in 1999 by the Dubai Press Club, the Arab Media Award has continued to evolve over the past 25 years, recognizing excellence and innovation in Arab media.
