$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hannah Seligman

Hannah Seligman


2025-10-05 07:05:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Municipal Services and Public Works Engineering, University of Southern Queensland
Profile Articles Activity

I am an experienced pavement engineer with more than 10 years in the geotechnical industry working in the areas of design, asset management and project management.

My PhD focused on the development of new, sustainable binders for geotechnical works in Australia. Current interests include Eco cement, MICP and sustainable pavement materials.

Experience
  • –present To fill out, University of Southern Queensland

The Conversation

MENAFN05102025000199003603ID1110153280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search