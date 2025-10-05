Hannah Seligman

Lecturer in Municipal Services and Public Works Engineering, University of Southern Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am an experienced pavement engineer with more than 10 years in the geotechnical industry working in the areas of design, asset management and project management.

My PhD focused on the development of new, sustainable binders for geotechnical works in Australia. Current interests include Eco cement, MICP and sustainable pavement materials.

–present To fill out, University of Southern Queensland

Experience