Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-05 07:05:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Rebecca English teaches in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership in the Faculty of Education at QUT. She was a teacher in both the Catholic Education and Education Queensland sectors for seven years. She holds a PhD from Griffith University.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Education
  • 2013 Griffith University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2005 QUT, Masters in Education by Research

