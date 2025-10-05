Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Sports Competitions Of Defense Forces Conclude


The 16th sports competitions of the Eritrean Defense Forces, which had been underway since 1 September in Keren, concluded on 4 October.

The competitions included seven types of sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, and athletics, featuring both male and female participants. Benifer Club emerged as the overall winner of the competition.

Outstanding players and exemplary coaches were awarded by various dignitaries.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism; Maj. Gen. Asmerom Gerezgihier, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics of the Ministry of Defense; Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Popular Force; army commanders; and invited guests.

