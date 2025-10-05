Farooq Abdullah Discharged From Hospital After 1 Week Of Treatment
Srinagar- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (87) was discharged from a hospital here after nearly one week of hospitalisation as he was not keeping well, party leaders said on Sunday.
“Farooq Sahib has been discharged from the hospital today. He has made satisfactory recovery,” a senior leader of the party said.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister developed infection in the abdomen on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leader said.
He said Abdullah had developed abdominal infection and needed to be hospitalised. The former chief minister underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014.
