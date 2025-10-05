International Barbecue Festival Concludes In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The International Barbecue Festival held in Shamakhi has officially wrapped up today, marking the end of an exciting culinary celebration, Azernews reports.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the festival brought together renowned chefs from over 30 countries, transforming Shamakhi into a global hub of flavor and cultural exchange. As with the opening day, the event continued to attract large crowds, with vibrant presentations and mouth-watering displays creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

The festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens Complex, the "Abqora" restaurant, and internationally certified culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov.

This international culinary event, rich with impressive barbecue showcases, aimed to foster cultural exchange, promote Azerbaijan's renowned hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values to the world, and boost the country's gastronomic tourism.

The festival grounds featured a variety of themed pavilions where both local and international chefs presented unique dishes, offering guests a taste of diverse culinary traditions.

Today's program also included live masterclasses by famous chefs, guided tours of restaurant pavilions, and exquisite demonstrations of both Azerbaijani and international cuisine.

One of the highlights of the second day was the Azerbaijani National Cuisine Show, where international chefs reimagined and prepared traditional Azerbaijani dishes in their own signature styles. These performances offered a creative and flavorful tribute to Azerbaijan's culinary heritage on an international stage.