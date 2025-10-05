Zelensky Presents Territorial Defense Forces Warriors With State Awards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, we thank all the soldiers, sergeants, and officers of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces for their service and dedication to Ukraine – all those who have really proven themselves in defending our state, our independence, our people and communities,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, the idea of territorial defense lies in the truly national, comprehensive protection of the country against external aggression. Following the full-scale Russian invasion, this concept has fostered cohesion among Ukrainians.

“On Territorial Defense Day, it is my honor to present state awards to our warriors of the Territorial Defense units and to express my gratitude. Thank you for fighting for Ukraine, holding your positions, standing by your brothers-in-arms, and delivering real results in battle – this matters greatly,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, Territorial Defense Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of October. The holiday was established by presidential decree 'On Territorial Defense Day of Ukraine' on September 30, 2020.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine