Russian Forces Shell Chernihiv Region More Than 10 Times Today
“Today, the enemy shelled the region more than ten times,” the statement reads.
In Chernihiv, strikes hit a critical infrastructure site and a fuel station located on the premises of one of the local enterprises, sparking a fire. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze at one site and continue working at the other.Read also: Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko holds on-site meeting in Sumy region after Russian strikes
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Chernihiv was targeted by enemy Shahed drones. Strikes were recorded on an industrial facility and an energy infrastructure site, resulting in emergency power outages in one of the city's neighborhoods.
