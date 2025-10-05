Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Shell Chernihiv Region More Than 10 Times Today

2025-10-05 03:08:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the enemy shelled the region more than ten times,” the statement reads.

In Chernihiv, strikes hit a critical infrastructure site and a fuel station located on the premises of one of the local enterprises, sparking a fire. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze at one site and continue working at the other.

Read also: Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko holds on-site meeting in Sumy region after Russian strikes

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Chernihiv was targeted by enemy Shahed drones. Strikes were recorded on an industrial facility and an energy infrastructure site, resulting in emergency power outages in one of the city's neighborhoods.

