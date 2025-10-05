Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Holds Meeting On Accelerating Infrastructure Recovery After Russian Strikes

2025-10-05 03:08:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this during a video address , according to Ukrinform.

“I have already held meetings today with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the head of Naftogaz, and everyone needed to help people and accelerate recovery efforts. I instructed them to visit the regions – to check what communities truly need and to verify the accuracy of every report from the regions. I expect reports on each region, on each community,” Zelensky said.

He noted that repair crews from energy and utility services are currently working across the affected areas.

Read also: Zelensky demanding stronger global response, as Russia escalating strikes on Ukrain

The President also thanked the State Emergency Service and the National Police for their efforts in responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, several regions of Ukraine were hit overnight by a combined attack of Russian missiles and drones, with threats reaching western regions.

