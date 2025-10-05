403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OPEC+ To Raise Oil Production By 137,000 Barrels A Day Starting November
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The eight OPEC+ member states Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman have agreed to adjust their oil production by increasing output by 137,000 barrels per day from the total voluntary cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day announced in April 2023. The adjustment will take effect in November.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the decision followed a virtual meeting of the group on Sunday to review developments in the global oil market and its outlook amid declining petroleum inventories worldwide.
The group noted that the previously agreed voluntary production cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day may be gradually restored in part or in full depending on market conditions.
Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The eight OPEC+ member states Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman have agreed to adjust their oil production by increasing output by 137,000 barrels per day from the total voluntary cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day announced in April 2023. The adjustment will take effect in November.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the decision followed a virtual meeting of the group on Sunday to review developments in the global oil market and its outlook amid declining petroleum inventories worldwide.
The group noted that the previously agreed voluntary production cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day may be gradually restored in part or in full depending on market conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment