Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Via Drone On Northern Border
Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Officers at the Northern Military Region on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone along the Kingdom's northern border, within its area of responsibility.
The army said border guard forces detected the drone and applied the rules of engagement, successfully intercepting it and seizing the drugs, which were referred to the competent authorities.
