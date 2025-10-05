Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Via Drone On Northern Border

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Officers at the Northern Military Region on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone along the Kingdom's northern border, within its area of responsibility.The army said border guard forces detected the drone and applied the rules of engagement, successfully intercepting it and seizing the drugs, which were referred to the competent authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.