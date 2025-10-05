Al Eid, Haidan Shine As Third Round Of Longines Hathab Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khaled Al Eid claimed the Diamond Tour top honours as the third round of Season 9 Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab concluded at QEF's indoor arena yesterday.

Al Eid returned the best time of 71.21 seconds on his mount Q Line in the One round against the clock with jump off (1.5m) event. Mohammed Saeed Haidan finished second in 64.98 seconds on Quick Neck, while Hamad Nasser Al Qadi was third in 66.95 seconds on Edison. The winners were crowned by Abdullah Al Marri, Event Director.

The Silver Tour (Accumulator with Joker – 1.3m) featured exciting competition with Hussain Saeed Haidan winning the round with a time of 42.27 seconds astride Fayahibi. Saeed Hamad Jumaa finished second (45.89 seconds) on Diesel, while Ibrahim Yousef Al Mahmoud was third (47.63 seconds) aboard Costa. The winners of the round were crowned by His Excellency HE Arnaud Pescheux, French Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

The Future Riders (12-16 Yrs) Special Two Phases (90cm) event was won by Sultan Jassim Al Suwaidi clocking 23.23 seconds riding Violet. Salman Faisal Al Marri finished second (25.62 seconds) on Sol Rebel, while Ali Omar Al Ansari was third in 25.91 seconds aboard Nikita. Abdullah Al Qashouti, Chairman of the Media and Live Broadcast Committee at the Longines Hathab, crowned the winners.

Sarah Al Mahasneh won the Dressage Introductory Test Results garnering 67.738 points. Mona Mohammed Hamoudi claimed the Level 2 Preliminary Test title with 71.459 points.

Mohammed Faisal Al Marri won the Junior Level 2 preliminary Test title with 69.417 points. Abdullah Khaled Al Jalandani topped the Level 1 intermediate round with 72.942 points. The awards were presented by dressage judges Maryam Al Jaidah and Frederico Pinteus, and Mohammed Al Marri, Chairman of the Championship's Facilities and Logistics Committee.

Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, Vice-Chairman of the Longines Hathab Organizing Committee, praised the outstanding performances of the riders so far in the first three rounds of the domestic equestrian series, noting that the competition has been intense across all categories, in both dressage and show jumping. He emphasized that these advanced levels reflect the riders' high level of preparedness and strongly qualifies them for the upcoming competitions organized by the federation, both locally and regionally. Al Rumaihi also highlighted the importance of continuing this performance and the need to invest in these championships to hone the skills of young riders and foster their spirit of challenge and commitment, thus contributing to raising the level of equestrian sports in Qatar.