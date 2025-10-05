Pope Attends Swearing In Of Swiss Guards

Français fr Pape ovationné lors de la prestation de serment des gardes à Rome Original Read more: Pape ovationné lors de la prestation de serment des gardes à Rom

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For the first time in 57 years, the head of the Roman Catholic Church took part in the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guards at the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV was greeted by a standing ovation from the 800 guests. This content was published on October 5, 2025 - 12:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Shortly before 5pm on Satursday, the Pope entered the Courtyard of Saint Damasus in the Vatican, where he greeted the Commander of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, Christoph Graf.

At precisely 5pm, trumpets sounded from one of the balconies, signalling the opening of the festivities for the swearing in of 27 Swiss Guards. Moments later, the first guardsmen beating the drums marched into the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the Pope's official residence in the Vatican.

“It is a great honour for the Holy Father to take part in the swearing in of the Swiss Guards. On behalf of the Swiss Guard – your Guard! – I thank you for this memorable occasion,” said Christoph Graf.

