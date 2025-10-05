Swiss Public Transport Groups Criticise Discounted Tickets

Italiano it Trasporti pubblici: critiche a sconti generalizzati su abbonamenti Original Read more: Trasporti pubblici: critiche a sconti generalizzati su abbonament

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss transport associations are critical of initiatives to generally reduce the price of public transport. This content was published on October 5, 2025 - 13:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They say that if income from ticket and season ticket sales falls, there is a risk that there will be a lack of money for good public transport services in the future.

Last Sunday the citizens of Zurich voted in favour of discounted public transport season tickets for all, contrary to the recommendation of the city parliament.

However, a good mobility offer is needed first and foremost to attract more passengers to public transport, the Association of Public Transport (VöV) told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

+ Public transport in Switzerland

The challenges facing public transport also vary from region to region, it said.

The public transport information service (Litra) and the public transport industry organisation Alliance Swiss Pass are also critical of general discounts. Public transport always costs the same, even if customers pay less – in the end, the taxpayer pays more, they said.

The density and quality of public transport also requires investment, they added.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Human rights Relatives fear for 81-year-old Swiss detained in Tunisia Read more: Relatives fear for 81-year-old Swiss detained in Tunisi