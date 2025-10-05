Elevating Vietnamese Coconut Value on the Global Stage - Anuga 2025

Luong Quoi Coconut / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luong Quoi Coconut, Vietnam's leading coconut manufacturer, will participate in ANUGA 2025, the world's largest trade fair for food and beverages, taking place from October 4–8 in Cologne, Germany.



ANUGA gathers over 7,900 exhibitors from 118 countries, making it the central hub for global food innovation and trade. By establishing a prominent presence at the Vietnam Pavilion (Booth: C039g-8, Confexhall) , Luong Quoi Coconut is honoring its commitment to representing the finest quality of Vietnamese agriculture on the international stage. Capitalizing on Global Trends The decision to participate in ANUGA 2025 reinforces Luong Quoi Coconut's long-term strategy of engagement with the European market. This sustained presence is key, especially as the global FMCG sector continues to be driven by demand for innovative products that meet consumer focus on wellbeing and healthy solutions. Additionally, market dynamics are shifting towards private label solutions and strong growth in sectors like beverages and cooking ingredients. Luong Quoi Coconut, with robust OEM capabilities and high-quality plant-based offerings, is strategically positioned to meet these global demands with cost-effective, compliant solutions. Showcasing the versatility of Vietnamese Coconuts At ANUGA 2025, Luong Quoi Coconut will proudly showcase its extensive portfolio under the Vietcoco brand, featuring coconut products made entirely from fresh, quality-controlled Vietnamese coconuts using advanced European-standard technology. Visitors to the booth will discover a diverse range of high-quality, safe, and sustainable ingredients, including:

Coconut Water: Addressing the ready-to-drink segment

Coconut Milk Beverages: Tapping into the plant-based milk category

Coconut Milk & Cream: Essential for food manufacturing and culinary applications

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil: Meeting demand for premium culinary oils

RBD Coconut Oil: Ideal for frying applications

Desiccated Coconut: Essential for confectionery & snacking manufacturing Coconut Flour: Tapping into the gluten-free and alternative flour trend By emphasizing natural ingredients, strict production processes, and environmental responsibility, Luong Quoi Coconut aims to actively contribute to shaping future global food and beverage trends within the highly receptive European consumer base. A Testament to Two Decades of Excellence and Future Commitments After two decades of dedicated development, Luong Quoi Coconut has secured its position as an essential global player, exporting to over 65 countries across demanding markets like the USA, EU, Japan, and Korea. The company's consistent presence at ANUGA 2025 reinforces this global reputation, providing a crucial platform to engage with international partners and reaffirm the superior quality that defines the Luong Quoi Coconut's products. "Participating in ANUGA 2025 is more than just exhibiting our products; it is a firm statement of our commitment to global standards and the sustainable development of Vietnam's coconut industry," said Mr. Nguyen Truong Thinh, Chief Customer Officer of Luong Quoi Coconut. "We look forward to forging new, long-term partnerships that are built on trust, quality, and mutual growth." Visit Luong Quoi Coconut at ANUGA 2025:

Date: October 4 – 8, 2025

Date: October 4 – 8, 2025

Location: 50679 Köln, Cologne, Germany Booth: C039g-8 (Vietnam Pavilion) - Confexhall About Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd Luong Quoi Coconut is a leading coconut manufacturer from Vietnam's coconut capital with over 20 years of expertise and modern production technology. Its products reached more than 65 global markets and are trusted in countries worldwide. They also pioneer organic coconut farming, offering USDA, EU, and JAS - certified organic products.

