Scott Bessent Warns The US Government Could Declare 'National Housing Emergency' This Fall - Why That's A Serious Red Flag (And What To Do About It)

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Housing affordability has become one of the most pressing issues in America - and the Trump administration is weighing extraordinary measures to address it, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast) Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Must Read

“We may declare a national housing emergency in the fall,” Bessent told the Washington Examiner in a recent interview [1].

He noted that interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could help ease post-pandemic housing prices, but stressed that the administration is also exploring its own options to lower expenses and boost supply. While Bessent stopped short of outlining specific steps, he said officials are studying ways to standardize local building and zoning codes, reduce closing costs and may even consider tariff exemptions on certain construction materials.

“We're trying to figure out what we can do and we don't want to step into the business of states, counties and municipal governments,” Bessent said.“I think everything is on the table.”

The fact that the White House is even weighing a national emergency underscores the severity of the crisis. Zillow estimates the country faces a shortage of 4.7 million homes [2] - a gap that has kept prices stubbornly high. Paired with elevated interest rates, the lack of supply has made homeownership increasingly out of reach.

Realtor calculates that a typical household would need to earn $118,530 annually to afford a median-priced home of $402,500 - more than 52% above today's median household income of roughly $77,700.

Not everyone, however, is convinced that Trump's team will ease the crunch.

“Unfortunately, everything Trump is doing that affects housing availability will make the emergency worse,” Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote in a blog post [4], pointing out that Trump has already declared nine national emergencies despite being in office for less than eight months.

“As far as I can tell, so far all of Trump's claims about emergency have been false excuses for power grabs,” Krugman added.

Still, Krugman conceded that Bessent is right on one point:“We do, in fact, have a housing emergency,” and“the popular perception that housing has become unaffordable is grounded in reality.”

The good news? While buying a home is increasingly difficult, you no longer need to purchase a property outright to invest in real estate.

Become a real estate mogul - starting with $250

Mogul is a real estate investment platform offering fractional ownership in blue-chip rental properties , which gives investors monthly rental income, real-time appreciation and tax benefits - without the need for a hefty down payment or 3 A.M. tenant calls.

Founded by former Goldman Sachs real estate investors, the team hand-picks the top 1% of single-family rental homes nationwide , guided by proprietary underwriting and market analytics typically used by large institutions.

Each property undergoes a vetting process, requiring a minimum 12% return even in downside scenarios. Across the board, the platform features an average annual IRR of 18.8%. Their cash-on-cash yields, meanwhile, average between 10 to 12% annually.

Every investment is secured by real assets , not dependent on the platform's viability. Each property is held in a standalone Propco LLC, so investors own the property - not the platform. Blockchain-based fractionalization adds a layer of safety, ensuring a permanent, verifiable record of each stake.

Getting started is a quick and easy process. With a minimum investment of $250, you can sign up for an account and then browse available properties . Once you verify your information with their team, you can invest in the properties of your choice in as little as 30 seconds.

Read more: Robert Kiyosaki warns of a 'Greater Depression' coming to the US - with millions of Americans going poor. But he says these 2 'easy-money' assets will bring in 'great wealth' . How to get in now

Tap into the multi-trillion-dollar home equity market.

As home prices have risen over the years, Americans have built substantial wealth through homeownership, but the $35 trillion U.S. home equity market has historically been dominated by large institutions.

Homeshares is changing the game by allowing accredited investors to gain direct exposure to hundreds of owner-occupied homes in top U.S. cities through their U.S. Home Equity Fund - without the headaches of buying, owning, or managing property.

With risk-adjusted target returns ranging from 14% to 17%, this approach provides an effective, hands-off way to invest in owner-occupied residential properties across regional markets.

Be the landlord of Walmart

If you've ever been a landlord, you know how important it is to have reliable tenants.

How do grocery stores sound?

That's where First National Realty Partners (FNRP) comes in. The platform allows accredited investors to diversify their portfolio through grocery-anchored commercial properties without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can own a share of properties leased by national brands like Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart , which provide essential goods to their communities. Thanks to Triple Net (NNN) leases, accredited investors are able to invest in these properties without worrying about tenant costs cutting into their potential returns.

Simply answer a few questions - including how much you would like to invest - to start browsing their full list of available properties .



How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

At Moneywise, we consider it our responsibility to produce accurate and trustworthy content people can rely on to inform their financial decisions. We rely on vetted sources such as government data, financial records and expert interviews and highlight credible third-party reporting when appropriate.

We are committed to transparency and accountability, correcting errors openly and adhering to the best practices of the journalism industry. For more details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines .

[1]. Washington Examiner .“Bessent predicts 'big economic pickup in 2026' and possible national housing emergency declaration this fall”

[2]. Zillow .“The National Housing Deficit Grew by 159,000 Homes in 2023, Reaching 4.7 Million”

[3]. Realtor .“How Much You Need To Earn in Every State To Buy a Home”

[4]. href="" target="_blank" Substac .“Yes, America Has a Housing Emergency”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.