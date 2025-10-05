403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Opens One Of Valley Of The Kings' Largest Tombs To Public
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Reflecting the optimism on further rate cuts in the US, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) yesterday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining about 53 points and capitalisation adding in excess of QR3bn.
The banks, consumer goods and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.48% to 10,915.73 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,924 points.
The Gulf institutions turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved to 3.26%.
About 51% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR3.61bn or 0.55% to QR654.2bn; mainly on small and microcap segments.
The foreign funds were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.22mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.53mn trade across 74 deals.
The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease.
The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The foreign retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Total Return Index gained 0.48%, the All Share Index by 0.5% and the All Islamic Index 0.33% in the main market.
The banks and financial services sector index rose 0.72%, consumer goods and services (0.68%), industrials (0.51%) and real estate (0.15%); while insurance declined 0.59%, telecom (0.21%) and transport (0.16%).
As many as 27 stocks gained, while 19 declined and seven were unchanged.
Major movers in the main market included Baladna, Al Mahhar Holding, Meeza, Estithmar Holding, QIIB, Dukhan Bank, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company, Ezdan and Mazaya Qatar.
Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Widam Food, Al Khaleej Takaful, Vodafone Qatar, Gulf Warehousing, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Nakilat were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.
The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR3.41mn compared with net sellers of QR1.04mn on October 2.
The foreign institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR3.36mn against net profit takers of QR23.78mn last Thursday.
The Arab individuals' net buying increased marginally to QR1.73mn compared to QR1.17mn the previous trading day.
The domestic institutions' net profit booking weakened substantially to QR4.84mn against QR45.16mn on October 2.
However, the Qatari individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR6.54mn compared with net buyers of QRQR59.36mn last Thursday.
The Gulf retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR0.26mn against net buyers of QR2.46mn the previous trading day.
The foreign individual investors' net buying weakened notably to QR3.14mn compared to QR6.99mn on October 2.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth consecutive session.
The main market saw 33% contraction in trade volumes to 109.4mn shares, 48% in value to QR230.25mn and 31% in deals to 11,859.
In the venture market, a total of 0.01mn equities valued at QR0.03mn changed hands across eight transactions.
The banks, consumer goods and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.48% to 10,915.73 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,924 points.
The Gulf institutions turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved to 3.26%.
About 51% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR3.61bn or 0.55% to QR654.2bn; mainly on small and microcap segments.
The foreign funds were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.22mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.53mn trade across 74 deals.
The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease.
The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The foreign retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Total Return Index gained 0.48%, the All Share Index by 0.5% and the All Islamic Index 0.33% in the main market.
The banks and financial services sector index rose 0.72%, consumer goods and services (0.68%), industrials (0.51%) and real estate (0.15%); while insurance declined 0.59%, telecom (0.21%) and transport (0.16%).
As many as 27 stocks gained, while 19 declined and seven were unchanged.
Major movers in the main market included Baladna, Al Mahhar Holding, Meeza, Estithmar Holding, QIIB, Dukhan Bank, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company, Ezdan and Mazaya Qatar.
Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Widam Food, Al Khaleej Takaful, Vodafone Qatar, Gulf Warehousing, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Nakilat were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.
The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR3.41mn compared with net sellers of QR1.04mn on October 2.
The foreign institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR3.36mn against net profit takers of QR23.78mn last Thursday.
The Arab individuals' net buying increased marginally to QR1.73mn compared to QR1.17mn the previous trading day.
The domestic institutions' net profit booking weakened substantially to QR4.84mn against QR45.16mn on October 2.
However, the Qatari individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR6.54mn compared with net buyers of QRQR59.36mn last Thursday.
The Gulf retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR0.26mn against net buyers of QR2.46mn the previous trading day.
The foreign individual investors' net buying weakened notably to QR3.14mn compared to QR6.99mn on October 2.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth consecutive session.
The main market saw 33% contraction in trade volumes to 109.4mn shares, 48% in value to QR230.25mn and 31% in deals to 11,859.
In the venture market, a total of 0.01mn equities valued at QR0.03mn changed hands across eight transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment