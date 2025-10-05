403
Earthna, Qatari Diar Sign Pact To Advance Arid Cities Network
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration under the Arid Cities Network (ACN).
This partnership, according to an official statement, marks a milestone for the Arid Cities Network as Earthna and Qatari Diar join forces to advance sustainable urban planning in arid environments through knowledge-sharing, policy advocacy and pilot projects.
Introduced during the second Earthna Summit in April 2025, the Arid Cities Network is a global community of practice that aims to bring together cities from arid and semi-arid regions to confront shared environmental challenges. The network will play a vital role while serving as the foremost global convenor and advocate on the unique challenges facing urban arid environments. Also, it will unite global resources and expertise into a single accessible platform.
“Cities in hot and arid regions are grappling with the realities of extreme temperatures, water scarcity, and fragile ecosystems, making cross-regional knowledge-sharing essential to develop concrete solutions that help cities thrive despite challenging conditions,” said Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.
“The Arid Cities Network aims to address these challenges through collaborative action. By partnering with Qatari Diar, we can connect research and policy with real-world urban development and lead the way to develop replicable solutions for cities in hot and dry environments,” he added.
Eng Fahad Abdullatif al-Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar, said "the MoU represents a strategic step towards strengthening our joint efforts in the field of sustainable urban development, particularly in hot and arid environments that face growing challenges linked to sustainability.
"This partnership reaffirms Qatari Diar's commitment to supporting leading global initiatives that bring together knowledge, research, and innovative urban planning. We believe that collaboration with Earthna through the Arid Cities Network (ACN) will contribute to establishing an integrated platform for knowledge exchange, developing practical and applicable solutions, and supporting policies that enhance the resilience of cities and their ability to thrive despite climatic challenges," he said.
Since its founding, Qatari Diar has solidified its position as a leader in developing ambitious urban projects that embody a sustainable and forward-looking vision. Its flagship project, Lusail City, stands as a world-class model that seamlessly integrates innovative urban design, environmental sustainability, and the creation of a modern, integrated community.
Today, Lusail emerges as a landmark of national development and a global destination for living, working, and investing, further strengthening Qatar's position as a global real estate investment hub, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.
A series of ACN workshops and working groups will be held later this year, paving the way for the inaugural ACN gathering, expected to take place in April 2026. The two-day event will follow an innovative learning expedition format, with interactive site visits and showcases across Doha.
