Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan, Bangladesh Meet In 3Rd T20 Today

Afghanistan, Bangladesh Meet In 3Rd T20 Today


2025-10-05 02:00:26
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in the final match of their T20 International (T20I) series today (Sunday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm Afghanistan time.

Bangladesh has already sealed the series after defeating Afghanistan in the first two encounters.

Following the T20 series, Afghanistan will host Bangladesh in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, with the first ODI set for October 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, followed by the second on October 11 and the third on October 14.

kk/sa

MENAFN05102025000174011037ID1110152673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search