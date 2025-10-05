Afghanistan, Bangladesh Meet In 3Rd T20 Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in the final match of their T20 International (T20I) series today (Sunday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm Afghanistan time.
Bangladesh has already sealed the series after defeating Afghanistan in the first two encounters.
Following the T20 series, Afghanistan will host Bangladesh in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, with the first ODI set for October 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, followed by the second on October 11 and the third on October 14.
kk/sa
