Kyrgyzstan Sends 130 Tonnes Aid To Quake-Hit Afghans
KABUL (Pajhwok): Kyrgyzstan has delivered 130 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghans affected by the recent earthquake.
The Caspian Post, citing Kyrgyz media, reported that a convoy carrying 130 tonnes of relief supplies departed from Osh on 25 September, en route to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.
The shipment, valued at two million soms, included food items, winter clothing for children and essential household goods.
The cargo passed through Uzbekistan, arriving in Hairatan (Termez) before being handed over to Afghan authorities at a ceremony on 28 September.
Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov said the aid was sent on the direct instruction of President Sadyr Japarov and aimed to support families in Nurgal district, Kunar province, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake.
During the handover ceremony, representatives from Balkh province expressed their deep gratitude to the Kyrgyz people and President Japarov, praising the act of solidarity.
They also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in areas such as agriculture and trade and welcomed the proposal to open a Kyrgyz consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif.
This latest shipment brings the total volume of Kyrgyz humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to more than 360 tonnes over the past four years.
