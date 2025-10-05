Reconstruction Of Ghaznipaktika Road Begins

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Reconstruction work has begun on a 41-kilometer road linking the center of southern Ghazni province with neighboring Paktika.

Maulvi Abdul Qadir Bilal, head of Ghazni's Public Works Department, said at the inauguration ceremony that the road - extending from Ghazni city to the Paktika provincial border - is 41 kilometers long and eight meters wide. The project, funded by the Ministry of Public Works, will cost 145 million afghanis.

He added that 38 culverts, several retaining walls, and shoulders on both sides of the road will also be built. Once completed, he said, the project will significantly ease transportation problems for local residents.

Bilal noted that the reconstruction effort will also provide daily employment to around 250 people.

Local residents and drivers have welcomed the launch of the project.

Haji Fath Muhammad, a resident of Andar district, told Pajhwok:“For many years, we have suffered due to the poor condition of this road. Its reconstruction will solve many of our problems.”

A driver similarly remarked:“When we transport patients to Ghazni Regional Hospital, some lose their lives along the way because of the bad road.”

Both said the road had been severely damaged during past conflicts, making travel difficult and dangerous.

Meanwhile, Aslam, a resident of Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, said that people from Paktika, Khost, and Paktia also use this route. He praised the government's decision to begin reconstruction.

“Once this road is completed,” he said,“it will greatly facilitate travel for people from four provinces, and goods will be delivered on time.”

The road not only connects Ghazni with Paktika, Paktia, and Khost provinces but also extends up to the Durand Line, a vital link expected to boost trade and ease cross-provincial movement once completed.

