Global Immigration Partners Issues Statement On New H-1B Executive Order
“This policy represents one of the most significant shifts in employment-based immigration in decades,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “While the stated goal is to strengthen U.S. competitiveness, the order imposes unprecedented financial and procedural barriers that could limit access to global talent and impact key sectors of the economy.”
The firm notes that the executive order has already created uncertainty for U.S. employers, universities, and foreign professionals. Many organizations are now reassessing whether the increased cost of sponsorship is sustainable, while others await further clarification from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) regarding implementation and possible exemptions.
Global Immigration Partners is closely monitoring the potential for legal challenges, as many in the business and academic communities contend that the new fee structure may exceed presidential authority and conflict with existing immigration statutes.
“We are advising our clients to stay informed, exercise caution, and plan strategically,” added Alxaner Jovy. “Until more detailed regulatory guidance or judicial rulings are issued, employers should carefully evaluate timing, budget implications, and alternative visa options.”
Global Immigration Partners will continue to provide updates and analysis as new information becomes available.
About Global Immigration Partners
Global Immigration Partners is a full-service U.S. law firm specializing in immigration and nationality law. With offices nationwide and clients across technology, healthcare, finance, and academia, the firm delivers strategic counsel to corporations and individuals navigating complex immigration processes.
