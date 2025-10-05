Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Ukraine's New Amb. To Kuwait


2025-10-05 09:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) --- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday received a copy of the credentials from Maksym Subkh, Ukraine's new ambassador to Kuwait, at the Foreign Ministry.
He wished the new ambassador success and hoped for further growth in the close bilateral ties between both sides. (end)
lr


MENAFN05102025000071011013ID1110152403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search