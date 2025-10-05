403
Pres. Al-Sharaa Urges Syrians To Participate In Rebuilding Their Country
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said on Sunday that Syrians are living a very important historical moment, and everyone must participate in rebuilding their country.
Syrian News Agency quoted President Al-Sharaa as saying, while reviewing the progress of the electoral process for the new People's Assembly, that "Syria has been able, in just a few months, to enter into an electoral process that is appropriate to the circumstances it is experiencing."
Al-Sharaa affirmed that there are many pending laws that need to be voted on to advance the process of construction and prosperity, noting, "The wheel of laws will turn rapidly, with continued oversight of the government to ensure transparency and accountability." (end)
amn
