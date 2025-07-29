Book Review CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's 'Ready, Relevant And Resurgent': Blending Ancient Wisdom With Modern Warfare

Ready Relevant, And Resurgent: A Blueprint for the transformation of India's Military - Book Review by Vinayak Kumbar, Technical Research Assistant, CENJOWS: From the very first page of Ready, Relevant and Resurgence, Gen Anil Chauhan beckons readers and especially the nation's armed forces into a deeper conversation about security, service, and leadership. Forwarded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this book rises above the usual military doctrines and becomes a manifesto infused with wisdom, resilience, and foresight. It is not only a soldier's handbook but a reflective journey that challenges readers to rethink what it means to protect a nation in an era defined by rapid change and uncertainty. At its heart, beats a solemn call to responsibility and honor values rooted in selflessness, integrity, and perseverance. For the young cadets and seasoned officers alike, Chauhan's narrative is a clarion call to uphold these ideals, embrace transformation, and carry forward the legacy of excellence etched by their illustrious predecessors.

Land, Wisdom, and the Foundations of Strategy: Geography and Ancient Insights

The book's opening chapters“Military Geography” and“Geography as an Element in Strategy, Politics and Economics” immediately ground the reader in the vital but often overlooked influence of terrain and spatial realities on national security. These chapters underscore how every inch of our diverse landscape from the arid deserts of the Thar to the towering Himalayas shape not only battle plans but also political considerations and economic strategies. Geography is portrayed not as mere topography but as a silent, strategic player in the theatre of conflict and peace.

What follows is an intellectually invigorating detour into“Ancient Indian Wisdom and Its Relevance in Modern Strategy & Statecraft.” Here, the author draws from India's vast historical repository, illustrating how the timeless principles of flexibility, layered thinking, and strategic patience remain incredibly relevant in today's complex global environment. These reflections enrich the discussion of“National Security: A Conceptual Framework,” wherein security is portrayed as a fluid, evolving concept one that transcends physical barriers and embraces adaptive, forward-looking vision. This foundational segment of the book eloquently lays the groundwork for readers to appreciate not only the mechanics of defense but the philosophy behind it. What intrigued me the most was also the fact that how the author has in a very meticulous way mentioned epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Thirukkural, Rigveda, Arthashastra etc and has drawn inspiration from the same in order to make the reader well aware of the treasure house of Indian knowledge system. From Lord Rama's ethical warfare to Lord Krishna's ideology of calculated compassion, one can figure out how much was the importance given to strategy and Dharma since millennia.

Warfare Redefined: Navigating the New Battlegrounds

The momentum quickens in Section B:“Warfare.” Here, the book dismantles traditional definitions and perceptions with nuanced chapters like“The Nature of War and Types of Conflicts,”“Evolving Battlefield Architecture,” and“Tactics Led Force Modernisation.”

Gen Chauhan incisively reveals as to how the nature of warfare today is reshaped by technological revolutions, geopolitical shifts, and hybrid threats making yesterday's doctrines obsolete. The looming“Third Revolution in Military Affairs” emerges as a pivotal theme, emphasizing the seamless integration of technology and human ingenuity as the hallmark of future conflict engagement.

This section is a compelling reminder that preparedness goes far beyond acquiring weapons; it demands an agile mindset capable of accommodating unpredictability and complexity. It challenges the reader and India's defense establishment to ask: Are we truly ready, not just in materiel but in mentality? There is a profound urgency here, a summons to cultivate resilience and innovation on all fronts. The book vividly intertwines lessons from history with cutting edge modernization strategies, painting a sobering yet hopeful portrait of India's journey toward military prominence.

Reforms and Futures: Jointness, Innovation, and a Nation in Motion

The final major section charts the critical reforms India's armed forces must forge to stay ahead. Chapters like“Jointness and Integration 2.0” and“HDO: Past, Present and Future” articulate the imperative of enhanced synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The movement towards“Atmanirbharta in Defence” i.e., self-reliance is vividly positioned not just as a policy but as a mission vital to India's sovereignty and dignity. The narrative on“Indigenisation and Innovation: The Road Ahead” is particularly inspiring, inviting readers to contemplate not just the acquisition of arms but the cultivation of a distinct military identity rooted in Indian ingenuity.

The concluding chapters“Transformation and Management of Change” and“Global Futures 2035: Future Security Challenges” present a bold look ahead, emphasizing adaptability and embracing uncertainty. The exploration of“AI Transforming Warfare” and“Emerging Role of Young Generation” serves as a rallying cry directed especially at young soldiers and strategists: the future belongs to those willing to lead, innovate, and redefine excellence. It is here that the author solemnly underscores the responsibility and honor of serving the nation. Cadets and officers alike are urged to embody selflessness, resilience, and integrity to not just wear the uniform but to personify the highest ideals of character and service. By walking in the footsteps of their illustrious predecessors, they are called to contribute holistically to nation-building, blending tradition with innovation. In fact, it addresses the entire nation in this transformational change.

Your Chapter Awaits: Embracing a Vision for India's Security

Closing Ready, Relevant and Resurgence felt like the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Gen Chauhan's work transcends a mere review of tactics or doctrine. It is a personal and national call to recalibrate as to how we think about security, leadership, and the future. Infused with historical wisdom and contemporary urgency, the book compels every reader and not only the military personnel but civilians invested in India's destiny to rethink what it means to serve and protect.

The essence of this book is a profound human message: the journey to national resilience is not only fought on battlefields or defined by the latest technology, but also by the renewal of values, attitudes, and collective purpose. As India steps into increasingly complex global waters, this narrative reminds us that our greatest strength lies in the honor and responsibility we willingly shoulder.

For anyone aspiring to understand India's defense philosophy and its path toward resurgence, this book is an indispensable guide. It leaves you inspired, challenged, and most importantly, ready to contribute to a future where the nation stands resilient, relevant, and reborn. Do not miss to read the last section where the author has presented the reader with some of his important talks in various events that will help you in developing a very comprehensive idea about what is actually happening and and how are things being shaped in this era of multidimensional warfare influenced by never ending factors which are hard to miss and are inevitable in nature

If you seek to comprehend not just the mechanics but the spirit driving India's security architecture, Ready, Relevant and Resurgence is your indispensable companion. The responsibility now lies with each reader: to answer this call, uphold enduring values, and stride confidently toward the horizon of excellence. This book was to me a perfect blend of knowledge derived from past applied meticulously in present scenarios in order to make India a future ready nation in this era of multidimensional and modern warfare.

