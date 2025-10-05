Operations of Munich Airport resume following drone sightings distributions

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operations of Munich Airport resume following drone sightings

2025-10-05 07:58:51
(MENAFN) Flight operations at Munich Airport restarted early Saturday after repeated drone sightings forced the suspension of takeoffs and landings for a second night in a row, according to reports.

Although the airport, Germany’s second-largest, had planned to resume flights at 5 a.m., operations were delayed until approximately 7 a.m. after federal police confirmed multiple drone sightings near both runways late Friday night, as stated by reports.

The airport operator reported that 23 incoming flights were diverted, 12 departures were canceled, and 46 other flights could not take off, affecting roughly 6,500 passengers. Many travelers remained overnight in the terminals, where authorities provided camp beds, blankets, and refreshments.

Similar drone-related disruptions had occurred on Thursday evening, leaving about 3,000 passengers stranded after temporary flight suspensions.

The incidents have prompted calls from German officials for enhanced measures to protect critical infrastructure from drone interference. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul emphasized that Germany "urgently needs a functioning drone defense system," adding that security agencies must be "modern and capable" to respond effectively.

The reasons behind the drone activity remain unknown. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder suggested the events reflect a broader European trend of security concerns. Reul also warned that such occurrences, coordinated or not, "play into (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's hands" by spreading uncertainty.

Drone-related disruptions at German airports have risen sharply this year, with German Air Traffic Control (DFS) recording 144 incidents nationwide by the end of August, up from 113 during the same period last year.

