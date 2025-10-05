Fedex Strengthens Intra-Asia Air Network With Two New Flight Routes

Dhaka: FedEx has expanded its intra-Asia air network with the launch of two new flight routes, further boosting regional connectivity and helping businesses tap into opportunities across Asia's rapidly integrating economies.

The logistics giant has introduced a weekly flight every Monday linking South Korea's Incheon International Airport with Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, before continuing onward to the FedEx Asia Pacific hub in Guangzhou, China.

This new connection shortens delivery times from Northern Vietnam to destinations across Asia and Europe by up to one day, improving service reliability and capacity for exporters and manufacturers serving these key markets.

In addition, FedEx has commenced daily flights between Incheon and Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport-one of Asia's busiest trade corridors. The new service enhances supply chain efficiency for technology and e-commerce industries, offering faster transit and greater consistency. Companies such as Olive Young, a leading K-beauty retailer, are expected to benefit from these improvements as they scale their international operations.

“Asia's trade environment is evolving at an unprecedented pace,” said Kawal Preet, President, FedEx Asia Pacific.“By strategically expanding our network, we're strengthening vital trade connections across the region and creating new avenues for growth as supply chains diversify and e-commerce continues to transform.”

These new routes will reinforce FedEx's logistics capabilities across major trade lanes including intra-Asia, Asia–Europe, and Trans-Pacific markets. The expansion comes amid a surge in Asia-Pacific air cargo volumes, driven by robust seasonal demand and shifting global trade flows.

With Southeast Asia's technology exports rising and ASEAN now China's largest trading partner-recording bilateral trade of nearly USD 963 billion in 2024-the need for efficient, time-definite logistics has become more critical than ever.

