Katara Hosting World Space Week Activities Until Oct 7

Doha: The activities of World Space Week 2025 kicked off at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) yesterday in an exciting scientific and educational atmosphere at the Al Thuraya Astronomical Dome – Building 41.

The event will run until October 7, from 5pm to 8pm, with the participation of a number of experts and specialists, and a large attendance of enthusiasts and students from various age groups (8 years and above).

Katara's organisation of this event comes within its commitment to spreading scientific and astronomical culture and enhancing awareness of space and its sciences, through activities that combine knowledge and entertainment, and contribute to enriching scientific thought within the community, especially the youth, encouraging them to look towards the horizons of innovation and discovery.

The programme includes a series of workshops, shows, and lectures held over four days. The first day featured a short film screening, a lecture titled“Phases of the Moon” presented by astronomical expert Dr. Bashir Marzouk, in addition to a workshop for children titled“Thunder Moon”.



On the second day, a lecture on the“Basics of Astrophotography” will be held, presented by Rabiah Al Kuwari, followed by a screening of“The Photographer's Journey”.

On the third day, Dr. Jörg Matthias Dieterich from Hamad Bin Khalifa University will present a lecture in English titled“Space for All,” followed by a 3D film screening titled“Polaris,” in addition to a storytelling session for children titled“Khalifa and Amal on a Trip to Space”.

The week concludes on the fourth day with an event dedicated to Environment and Space, which includes a lecture titled“The Importance of Environmental Preservation and Its Role in Living in Space” in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in addition to a screening of the film“Stars – Losing the Dark,” and a workshop for children titled“Planting a Plant,” followed by the closing activity“Message to Space”.

Katara affirms that World Space Week is part of its diverse educational programmes that aim to connect the public with modern sciences and present scientific content in a simple and interactive manner, and that the Al Thuraya Astronomical Dome has become a prominent scientific destination in Qatar that offers visitors the opportunity to have fun educational experiences.