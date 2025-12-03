Moci Launches Awareness Program On Competition Protection, Anti-Monopoly Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched a comprehensive awareness program consisting of a series of workshops targeting priority sectors within the national economy.

The initiative aims to enhance the awareness of companies operating in these sectors regarding the provisions of the competition protection and anti-monopoly law and its executive regulations, while encouraging voluntary compliance with relevant legislation to reduce the risk of legal liability.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry Wednesday, the program is part of its broader efforts to foster a fair and competitive business environment in Qatar, reinforce principles of transparency and equal opportunity in the market, and ensure companies' adherence to the legal and regulatory frameworks governing competition.

The opening workshop featured a review of key provisions of Law No. (19) of 2006 on the Protection of Competition and Prevention of Monopolistic Practices. Topics included the law's objectives, prohibited practices, penalties for violations, and available options for voluntary legal rectification.

The session also addressed the risks associated with anti-competitive behavior and methods for addressing them using established legal and regulatory tools, with a focus on promoting a culture of fair competition in priority economic sectors.

A number of companies from various sectors across the country are participating in the program, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to fostering knowledge exchange and disseminating best regulatory and legal practices in the field of competition.

The workshop concluded with several recommendations emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry and the private sector, and continuing awareness initiatives to ensure sustained compliance with the law, ultimately contributing to a more competitive, fair, and sustainable business environment in Qatar.