686 Startups Supported Across Tier-II & Tier-III Cities Under NGIS: Jitin Prasada

The Government has said that a total of 686 startups have been supported across Tier-II and Tier-III cities under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), which is being implemented by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

The scheme aims to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging technology hubs.

Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed Lok Sabha that startups assisted under NGIS have received mentoring, seed funding, stipends, networking support and incubation infrastructure.

A total of Rs 67.84 crore has been utilised for the scheme so far.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of supported startups are located in Vijayawada (133), followed by Bhubaneswar (112), Jaipur (101), Bhopal (70), Mohali (59) and Lucknow (64).

Other cities covered include Guwahati, Patna, Bhilai, Agartala, Prayagraj and Dehradun.

Responding to queries on the expansion of the scheme, the Minister stated that NGIS continues to promote technology-driven entrepreneurship in smaller cities, though no specific details were provided on additional cities or future extensions.

