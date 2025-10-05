403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Researchers Develop Living Biocomputers
(MENAFN) Swiss researchers are striving to create a biocomputer composed of living cells, a concept originally rooted in science fiction, as reported by a news agency on Saturday.
This innovative project aims to build data centers powered by living servers capable of mimicking artificial intelligence while significantly reducing energy consumption.
The initiative is paving the way for what scientists refer to as “wetware,” a novel element in the computing landscape that complements traditional software and hardware. At the forefront of this groundbreaking research is Fred Jordan, co-founder of the FinalSpark laboratory, a leading institution in this field.
Jordan explained, “When you start to say, ‘I am going to use a neuron like a little machine,’ it gives you a different view of our own brain and makes you question what we are.”
He also acknowledged that the concept of “biocomputers” may seem unusual to many but emphasized that it fundamentally remains an idea inspired by science fiction.
A crucial initial step in this research involves obtaining stem cells from human skin cells, which moves FinalSpark closer to its ultimate goal: stimulating learning within the biocomputer’s neurons so they can perform tasks autonomously.
According to the report, skin cells from certified suppliers are cultured into living stem cells and subsequently developed into tiny, lab-grown brain-like spheres called “organoids.”
Although these organoids are much simpler than a human brain, they share the same essential building blocks.
This innovative project aims to build data centers powered by living servers capable of mimicking artificial intelligence while significantly reducing energy consumption.
The initiative is paving the way for what scientists refer to as “wetware,” a novel element in the computing landscape that complements traditional software and hardware. At the forefront of this groundbreaking research is Fred Jordan, co-founder of the FinalSpark laboratory, a leading institution in this field.
Jordan explained, “When you start to say, ‘I am going to use a neuron like a little machine,’ it gives you a different view of our own brain and makes you question what we are.”
He also acknowledged that the concept of “biocomputers” may seem unusual to many but emphasized that it fundamentally remains an idea inspired by science fiction.
A crucial initial step in this research involves obtaining stem cells from human skin cells, which moves FinalSpark closer to its ultimate goal: stimulating learning within the biocomputer’s neurons so they can perform tasks autonomously.
According to the report, skin cells from certified suppliers are cultured into living stem cells and subsequently developed into tiny, lab-grown brain-like spheres called “organoids.”
Although these organoids are much simpler than a human brain, they share the same essential building blocks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment