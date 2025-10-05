Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Researchers Develop Living Biocomputers

2025-10-05 04:14:54
(MENAFN) Swiss researchers are striving to create a biocomputer composed of living cells, a concept originally rooted in science fiction, as reported by a news agency on Saturday.

This innovative project aims to build data centers powered by living servers capable of mimicking artificial intelligence while significantly reducing energy consumption.

The initiative is paving the way for what scientists refer to as “wetware,” a novel element in the computing landscape that complements traditional software and hardware. At the forefront of this groundbreaking research is Fred Jordan, co-founder of the FinalSpark laboratory, a leading institution in this field.

Jordan explained, “When you start to say, ‘I am going to use a neuron like a little machine,’ it gives you a different view of our own brain and makes you question what we are.”

He also acknowledged that the concept of “biocomputers” may seem unusual to many but emphasized that it fundamentally remains an idea inspired by science fiction.

A crucial initial step in this research involves obtaining stem cells from human skin cells, which moves FinalSpark closer to its ultimate goal: stimulating learning within the biocomputer’s neurons so they can perform tasks autonomously.

According to the report, skin cells from certified suppliers are cultured into living stem cells and subsequently developed into tiny, lab-grown brain-like spheres called “organoids.”

Although these organoids are much simpler than a human brain, they share the same essential building blocks.

