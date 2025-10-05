403
India, Pakistan Trade Threats Over Kashmir, Border Tensions
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s military on Saturday issued a stark warning over what it called “provocative” rhetoric from Indian leadership, cautioning that any future confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors could result in "cataclysmic devastation."
The strongly worded statement followed comments by Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, who on Friday cautioned Islamabad that Indian forces would not hold back in the event of another conflict. “Supporting terrorism will cost Pakistan its place on the world map,” he warned, adding that India would show no restraint next time.
Two days earlier, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had similarly warned that any Pakistani aggression in the disputed Sir Creek region would be met with a “strong and decisive” response. “Any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector would be met with a strong and decisive response that could change both history and geography,” Singh said.
Sir Creek, a 96-kilometer tidal estuary, remains a longstanding point of contention between Pakistan’s Sindh province and India’s Gujarat state.
Reacting to the remarks, Pakistan’s military, through its media wing, said: "We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment."
The statement further cautioned: "In the face of highly provocative statements ... we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint."
Underscoring its military readiness, the Pakistan Army declared: "This time we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory." It added that Pakistan possessed both the “capability and resolve” to carry the fight deep into enemy terrain.
The recent uptick in hostile rhetoric comes in the aftermath of a deadly escalation earlier this year. On April 22, a deadly attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir reignited tensions. New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denied involvement and urged for a neutral probe.
The incident prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, targeting what it described as militant infrastructure in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, leading to four days of aerial exchanges between the two nations.
It was only after intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced a truce on May 10, that hostilities were halted.
Both countries have fought multiple wars since gaining independence in 1947, and experts warn that any future conflict could carry catastrophic consequences given their nuclear capabilities.
