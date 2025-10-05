Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian writer lauds Russian participation in Global South

Indian writer lauds Russian participation in Global South


2025-10-05 03:23:06
(MENAFN) Achala Moulik, an Indian writer and former bureaucrat, remarked that Russia’s active involvement in programs involving Global South nations is “very unique” and “encouraging.”

Speaking before the Intervision contest in Moscow in September, Moulik stated that Russia is empowering emerging nations by extending invitations to them for these kinds of programs.

Moulik stated that “this is a very unique situation in which a European nation, European state, a superpower, a nuclear power, is finally taking interest in the Global South,” she also said “And this is very encouraging for the Global South, which has endured a lot of oppression, exploitation, and injustice.”

She stated that India gladly participates in proposals that include both Russia and nations of the Global South. She stated that “so India, as a partner in Intervision with China, another great civilization, with Iran, another great civilization, Iraq, which is probably older if you think of Sumeria and Babylon,” she also said “I think it will be a wonderful opening of a new age.”

MENAFN05102025000045017640ID1110151772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search