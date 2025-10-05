403
U.S. Congresswoman Backs Improved Trade Ties with Russia
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has stated that there’s “no reason” the United States and Russia shouldn't become “great trade partners.”
The Republican lawmaker from Florida made these comments in reaction to recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivered during his address to the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.
The Russian president, during a nearly four-hour session at the forum, emphasized that the “restoration of full-fledged relations with the US” aligns with Russia’s “national interests.”
Luna, who holds a position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, shared a portion of Putin’s remarks via her official X (formerly Twitter) account. She expressed agreement with the idea that relations between Moscow and Washington should be repaired.
“This needs to happen. There is no reason why we can’t be great trade partners with Russia,” she wrote.
In his address at the Valdai forum, Putin consistently conveyed openness to improving diplomatic relations with the U.S., provided that Washington demonstrates mutual respect and takes Russia’s priorities into account.
“We see that the current US administration is guided by, first of all, the interests of its own country, the way it sees them. I believe this is a rational approach. But then Russia as well reserves the right to be guided by its national interests,” Putin said.
