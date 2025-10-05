The Shadow Of A Teacher In Kashmir

Representational photo

By Tanveer Magrey

Many moons ago, on an autumn morning in 2017, I found myself wandering through the Sonwar area of Srinagar, nervously asking passersby for directions to a Government Higher Secondary School.

That was where my government job exam was scheduled. After following hurried instructions from strangers, I finally reached the center.

As I walked into the room, my eyes caught a familiar face. Before he could see me, I lowered my head and slipped into my seat.

It was one of my own teachers, sitting there like me, trying his luck to secure a place on the same selection list.

I didn't make it. I don't know if he did either. But his presence pulled me back into my schooldays, like a sudden gust of wind carrying memories.

I could hear again the metallic clank of the school gong announcing the morning assembly. The air filled with Dr. Iqbal's famous prayer:“Lab pe aati hai dua...” A couple of students would step forward, trembling or bold, to deliver speeches on topics given the day before. Some earned roaring applause, others stumbled with shaky voices.

Whenever my turn came, my knees grew heavy, and my heartbeat raced like the Jhelum in full flow. Many classmates even skipped school on their speech day. Stage fright was real.

But teachers and parents rarely cared for such skills. Public speaking held no place on the marks card. Back then, the marks card alone decided whether you were considered brilliant or branded dumb.

The classrooms come alive in my mind: the chalk-stained blackboards, shavings scattered on the floor like little white petals testifying to the teachers' toil. Some teachers drew triangles and circles, others filled the board with equations that never befriended my mind. That's why I abandoned science after Class 10.

Then there were Urdu teachers, carefully writing couplets of Iqbal or Ghalib, unraveling their meanings with patience.

One teacher, Javid sir, remains etched in my heart. He made English grammar feel simple and alive. His voice, clarity, and skill shaped the way I write and speak today.

But those days were harsh. Corporal punishment was routine. Sui shalak, kan pekr, and endless squats were painful rituals we all endured.

Some teachers were dreaded for their severity. Their very presence made us shiver. Others were gentle, their kindness a balm we still carry within us.

We never saw thrashings as abuse. It was almost accepted as discipline. Old people would recall their teachers' beatings with pride:“Wastad sund maar gow bateh.” The teacher's thrashings were a blessing.

Today, we rightly call it what it was: a bane, an offense.

Our education relied on rote learning. Teachers dictated notes, we filled our copies, and near exams, we mugged them like parrots.

Guidebooks were our saviors. Career counseling was absent, and students with rare talents often withered.

I remember a classmate, brilliant at drawing, who ended up driving for a living. Another, a gifted poet, faded into his family's shop. Art died silently in many hearts.

Mobile phones hadn't entered our lives yet. Social media was unheard of. We spent free time outdoors, playing Casco cricket, gully danda, and hopscotch. Those games now feel like treasures buried in memory.

Fast forward to 2025. The role of teachers has changed completely. Technology has rewritten everything. Every answer is just a click away.

Now, the teacher's true task is to guide us: what to read, what to ignore, and how to channel our energy. An updated teacher is a blessing. One who doesn't evolve is like an outdated chip in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

AI rules our world, but it cannot replace wisdom. Teachers who understand AI can guide students to use it wisely, so it becomes a light, not a darkness.

Today's students carry smartphones in their pockets, consumed by reels, endless scrolling, and social media illusions. A good teacher, one who shares in their co-curricular passions, can pull them back toward purpose.

As I walked out of the examination center that day in Sonwar, I saw my teacher once again. He boarded a local bus, weary and frail, a shadow of the vibrant man I once admired.

Once strong, smiling, and confident, now he seemed burdened by life.

Something stirred deep inside me. No student can bear to see their mentor in misery. I am no exception.