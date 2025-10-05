Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Grounded In UK After Emergency Turbine (RAT) Deploys Mid-Descent

Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Grounded In UK After Emergency Turbine (RAT) Deploys Mid-Descent


2025-10-05 02:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India Amritsar to Birmingham flight landed safely after Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed on the same on Saturday during its final approach towards its destination.

An official statement revealed that all hydraulic as well as electrical systems on the aircraft were later checked and found to be in normal condition.

“On 4 October 2025, Air India flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during final approach," Air India's official statement said, further adding,“The aircraft has been grounded for checks, leading to the cancellation of AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi, with alternative arrangements being made."

