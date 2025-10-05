Anitia Lubbe
-
Associate Professor,
North-West University
Anitia Lubbe is an Associate Professor at the Centre for Health Professions Education, North-West University, and subarea leader for Assessment to support Self-Directed Learning in the Research Unit Self-Directed Learning. Her research spans assessment, assessment literacy, feedback literacy, cooperative learning, and critical thinking, with a growing focus on the ethical integration of generative AI in higher education. Anitia's research explores assessment to support self-directed learning, and she publishes, presents, and supervises in this domain. A pragmatist at heart, she is passionate about transforming assessment practices to foster student agency - including through AI-enhanced designs that promote self-directed learning and critical thinking.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor, North-West University
-
2020
North-West University, PhD in Education
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment