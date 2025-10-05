$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-05 12:03:42
  • Associate Professor, North-West University
Anitia Lubbe is an Associate Professor at the Centre for Health Professions Education, North-West University, and subarea leader for Assessment to support Self-Directed Learning in the Research Unit Self-Directed Learning. Her research spans assessment, assessment literacy, feedback literacy, cooperative learning, and critical thinking, with a growing focus on the ethical integration of generative AI in higher education. Anitia's research explores assessment to support self-directed learning, and she publishes, presents, and supervises in this domain. A pragmatist at heart, she is passionate about transforming assessment practices to foster student agency - including through AI-enhanced designs that promote self-directed learning and critical thinking.

  • –present Associate Professor, North-West University
  • 2020 North-West University, PhD in Education

