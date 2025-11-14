Ukraine-Russia War: Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk With 256 Clashes

Intense Fighting Reported in Eastern Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops have engaged in 256 "combat clashes" with invading Russian troops, Al Jazeera reported. Over 100 of those gun battles took place in eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk, which Russia views as a gateway to the remaining unoccupied parts of Donetsk.

Significant fighting also took place around Slovyansk, Lymanske, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole, it added, as per Al Jazeera. Last night, Patriots performed well, successfully intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Yet we still need considerably more forces, systems, and compatible missiles to protect lives. This week, the Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway – along with our Baltic... twitter/ddUrwLjtKL - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 14, 2025

Russia Claims Retaliation for Ukrainian Attacks

The Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of hitting civilian facilities and claimed its deadly overnight strike on Kyiv and elsewhere came in response to that.

Widespread Ukrainian Drone Strikes Reported

More than 60 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the southern Krasnodar region that borders Crimea, according to the ministry. A total of 45 drones were destroyed over the Saratov region, deeper inside Russia, while another 19 were shot down over Crimea.

In Novorossiysk, a port city in the Krasnodar region, the attack damaged an oil depot at the Sheskharis transhipment complex, as well as unidentified "coastal structures," local authorities said. According to Al Jazeera's sources, Sheskharis is one of the largest oil loading complexes for the transhipment of oil and oil products in the south of Russia.

Falling drone debris also damaged a civilian vessel in the port, and three crew members were hospitalised with injuries. Several residential buildings were also damaged, and a man from one of those buildings was hospitalised with injuries, officials said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

North Korean Troops Aiding Russian Forces

North Korean troops who helped Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region are now playing an important role in clearing the area of mines. Russian military news outlet Krasnaya Zvezda reported Russian and North Korean soldiers are dealing with a "previously unseen density" of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines left behind by Ukrainian forces in Kursk. It said many of the devices were manufactured by NATO countries, as per Al Jazeera.

Video published by the Russian Defence Ministry showed North Korean troops being shown different types of mines and detection equipment, taking part in training exercises, and singing patriotic songs. "They're great lads, they learn quickly, listen attentively and take notes," said a Russian commander with the call sign "Veles".

Deployment and Reported Casualties

Russia's Defence Ministry say under a mutual defence pact between the two countries, North Korea last year sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk, and more than 6,000 were killed, as per Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)