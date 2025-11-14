BJP's Vinod Tawde's 'National Child' Jibe At Rahul On Children's Day

Tawde's 'National Child' Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde took an indirect jibe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delivered a commanding victory in the Bihar Assembly Election by issuing an apology for "upsetting" the "national child" on Children's Day.

Tawde posted on X, apologising for "upsetting" the "national child" on the occasion, referencing the disappointing performance of Congress in the elections and said, "We sincerely apologise for upsetting the "national child" on Children's Day. Truly unfortunate. #BiharElectionResults." This post came after the Bihar result in which the NDA secured a dominant 202 seats, with BJP winning 89, while Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. The post was made on November 14, also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated as Children's Day.

'People Voted for PM Modi, Ignored Caste'

While interacting with the ANI after the landslide victory of the NDA, the Bihar BJP in-charge stated that the people of Bihar had voted decisively in the assembly elections, "ignoring caste considerations and keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind." Tawde also rubbished Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft. He also criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for mobilising people based on casteism. "The people of Bihar have voted this time, ignoring caste considerations and keeping PM Modi in mind... The Bihar election results have made one thing clear: Rahul Gandhi's vote theft issue has now been completely dispelled. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who used to mobilise people to vote in the name of casteism, failed to do so...," he added.

Bihar Election Results: NDA's Tsunami Victory

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) "tsunami" swept the opposition Mahagathbandhan off its feet in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Party-Wise Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

