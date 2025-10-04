403
UN Chief, Italian PM Laud Qatar Role In Gaza Mediation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Qatar for its joint invaluable mediation work to end the tragic war in the Gaza Strip.
In a press statement, Guterres said he is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage in negotiations on the basis of the recent proposal presented by President of the United States of America Donald Trump.
The UN Secretary-General urged all parties to seize the opportunity to end the war in Gaza and reiterated his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access.
The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also thanked Qatar in particular and other Arab countries for their role in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza.
In a post on X, she said: The US peace plan, already approved by Israel, supported by the European states, by many Islamic states, and by the Palestinian National Authority-thanks to the mediation of the Arab countries and in particular Qatar, which I wish to thank for its efforts-has also received an initial positive response from Hamas, which has first of all declared its willingness to release all the hostages within the framework of a ceasefire.
"We must all commit ourselves to ensuring that this extraordinary opportunity is seized."
